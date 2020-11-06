Advertisement

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.
Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia say Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in an early shooting Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was with a group of men at the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

When they arrived, two men approached the group in the parking lot and an argument escalated to gunfire.

On- and off-duty Atlanta police responded.

Six men were ultimately shot. Three are being treated for their injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia presidential count tightens in scan of last ballots
RECOUNT: With close presidential race, Georgia looks to add up votes again
Two injured in shooting at Aiken’s Stoney-Gallman Townhomes
Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign
Assistance needed to help find man missing since August

Latest News

Pro-Trump protesters decry the vote-counting
Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
The count goes on -- with Biden on the cusp of presidency
EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way
Local ballots still counted amid calls for Georgia recount