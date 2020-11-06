Advertisement

Path to NASCAR title clear with Harvick out of the way

Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(Terry Renna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NASCAR championship will be settled without Kevin Harvick despite his dominant season.

Harvick won a Cup Series-high nine races but was eliminated from title contention last week. The championship will instead be decided Sunday between Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

The final four drivers have mixed feelings about Harvick’s elimination. He’s not part of the title fight at Phoenix Raceway, which makes it easier for the contenders. But they appreciate his strong season and understand how disappointed Harvick must be.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia presidential count tightens in scan of last ballots
Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign
Augusta incumbent concedes in DA race as ballots are counted
Assistance needed to help find man missing since August
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted

Latest News

Three Columbia County schools play first GHSA flag football games
Lakeside’s Breyanna Collins earns Heisman Scholarship
Three Columbia County schools play first GHSA flag football games
AP source: Raiders fined, docked pick for COVID violations
Snedeker takes Houston Open lead; Johnson and fans return