No. 8 Florida vs No. 5 Georgia tops light SEC schedule

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - No. 8 Florida at No. 5 Georgia highlights what is a light week of football in the Southeastern Conference this weekend. Six league teams are off including, No. 2 Alabama and its Iron Bowl rival Auburn.

All conference teams are back in action on Nov. 14. The Bulldogs and Gators contest, though, should go a long way toward deciding the SEC Eastern Division and who’ll be headed to the championship game next month.

Florida went three weeks between games with a bye week following a postponement due to a COVID-19 outbreak that included coach Dan Mullen testing positive.

