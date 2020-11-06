Advertisement

New Veterans Field Service Office to open in Grovetown

A new service center will help veterans in multiple counties receive benefits.
A new service center will help veterans in multiple counties receive benefits.(Source: Georgia Department of Veterans Services)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the opening of a new Georgia Department of Veterans Service office in Grovetown on November 16, veterans and families in Columbia County will soon be able to get help closer to home.

The Grovetown office, located at 5170 B. Wrightsboro Road, will serve veterans in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond counties.

The office can assist in filing applications for VA healthcare, compensation for service-connected disabilities, pension for wartime veterans or surviving spouses, financial assistance for home health care, assisted living and nursing home care, Certificates of Eligibility for a VA Home Loan, and Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits.

The office can also assist in certifying a veteran’s eligibility for many benefits provided by the state (driver’s licenses, special motor vehicle license plates, honorary hunting and fishing licenses, discounts at Department of Natural Resources facilities, Certificates of Exemption from payment of certain fees and taxation, etc.).

Veterans and families should make an appointment before visiting due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The GDVS asks all guests to wear a facemask and observe social distancing guidelines.

To schedule an appointment, please call 706-210-2067 or email the office manager at james.hood@vs.state.ga.us.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia presidential count tightens in scan of last ballots
RECOUNT: With close presidential race, Georgia looks to add up votes again
Two injured in shooting at Aiken’s Stoney-Gallman Townhomes
Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign
Assistance needed to help find man missing since August

Latest News

Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
Local ballots still counted amid calls for Georgia recount
Downtown Augusta starts to see new growth as pandemic trolls on
Richmond County School Superintendent positive for COVID-19