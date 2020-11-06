New Veterans Field Service Office to open in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the opening of a new Georgia Department of Veterans Service office in Grovetown on November 16, veterans and families in Columbia County will soon be able to get help closer to home.

The Grovetown office, located at 5170 B. Wrightsboro Road, will serve veterans in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond counties.

The office can assist in filing applications for VA healthcare, compensation for service-connected disabilities, pension for wartime veterans or surviving spouses, financial assistance for home health care, assisted living and nursing home care, Certificates of Eligibility for a VA Home Loan, and Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits.

The office can also assist in certifying a veteran’s eligibility for many benefits provided by the state (driver’s licenses, special motor vehicle license plates, honorary hunting and fishing licenses, discounts at Department of Natural Resources facilities, Certificates of Exemption from payment of certain fees and taxation, etc.).

Veterans and families should make an appointment before visiting due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The GDVS asks all guests to wear a facemask and observe social distancing guidelines.

To schedule an appointment, please call 706-210-2067 or email the office manager at james.hood@vs.state.ga.us.

