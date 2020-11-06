Advertisement

Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brodie Van Wagenen is out as the general manager of the New York Mets.

The move was announced less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team on Friday.

Special Assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner also are leaving. Cohen ended the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years and took the title of chief executive officer.

He has hired former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as team president.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia presidential count tightens in scan of last ballots
RECOUNT: With close presidential race, Georgia looks to add up votes again
Two injured in shooting at Aiken’s Stoney-Gallman Townhomes
Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign
Assistance needed to help find man missing since August

Latest News

Youth Georgia and South Carolina golfers taking part in “Border Cup”
Youth Georgia and South Carolina golfers taking part in “Border Cup”
Turner will not be disciplined by MLB for return to field
MASTERS ’20: Facts and figures of 84th Masters Tournament