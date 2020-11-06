Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team

NEW YORK (AP) — Brodie Van Wagenen is out as the general manager of the New York Mets.

The move was announced less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team on Friday.

Special Assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner also are leaving. Cohen ended the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years and took the title of chief executive officer.

He has hired former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as team president.

