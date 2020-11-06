MASTERS ’20: Facts and figures of 84th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Get ready for a Masters unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Masters to move from the first full week in April to two weeks before Thanksgiving.

It will be the first Masters contested in November.

And for the first time, the Masters won’t have any roars. Patrons aren’t allowed this year. Players can bring a coach and a significant other.

Tiger Woods is the defending champion, but he hasn’t contended in any of the eight tournaments he has played.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the better favorite. Rory McIlroy gets another crack at the career Grand Slam.

