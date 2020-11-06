Advertisement

MASTERS ’20: Facts and figures of 84th Masters Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Get ready for a Masters unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Masters to move from the first full week in April to two weeks before Thanksgiving.

It will be the first Masters contested in November.

And for the first time, the Masters won’t have any roars. Patrons aren’t allowed this year. Players can bring a coach and a significant other.

Tiger Woods is the defending champion, but he hasn’t contended in any of the eight tournaments he has played.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the better favorite. Rory McIlroy gets another crack at the career Grand Slam.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia presidential count tightens in scan of last ballots
RECOUNT: With close presidential race, Georgia looks to add up votes again
Two injured in shooting at Aiken’s Stoney-Gallman Townhomes
Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign
Assistance needed to help find man missing since August

Latest News

Youth Georgia and South Carolina golfers taking part in “Border Cup”
Youth Georgia and South Carolina golfers taking part in “Border Cup”
Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team
Turner will not be disciplined by MLB for return to field