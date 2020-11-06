Advertisement

Local election officials to review provisional, overseas and military ballots

This sign was posted for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet today to review provisional ballots as well as overseas and military absentee ballots.

These aren’t standard vote-by-mail ballots, which had to be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Instead, the board will review absentee ballots of U.S. citizen overseas and active-duty service members or their dependents – whether domestic or overseas. These ballots had to be postmarked by Election Day, but can be received as late as 5 p.m. today, board Executive Director Lynn Bailey said.

MORE | Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania

Provisional ballots were cast in person before 7 p.m. Tuesday, but the voter must either return to provide some type of proof, like a photo ID, or election workers need to verify something before the vote can be counted. This needs to be done within three days after an election.

The special meeting to review these ballots will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. today and streamed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsdfNvc9SL0&feature=youtu.be.

Then any of these ballots that are approved will be counted starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2029 Lumpkin Road. Limited space will be available for observation.

Meanwhile, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there will be a statewide recount of votes from Tuesday’s election.

Look for more coverage from News 12 as we check with local election officials to find out how this will affect them and their previously announced plans to certify the election results Tuesday.

