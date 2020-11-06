Local ballots still counted amid calls for Georgia recount

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although the national conversation is calling for a recount of Georgia ballots , our local elections officials say they haven’t received official word of that. For now, it’s business as usual.

All of the ballots still aren’t completely counted. But it’s likely they will all be re-counted anyways.

“Anytime you have an election you feel pressure because so many people are depending on the process to work seamlessly and to be accurate,” Executive Director Lynn Bailey of Richmond County Board of Elections said.

Bailey says people have been calling in to their office since Election Night, curious about the entire process.

“There’s conflicting information that people are eager and hungry for correct information and a trusted voice,” she said.

But before a recount can begin, other several steps have to take place. Like how election officials in each county have to certify their results. Richmond County will do theirs on Nov.10, and Columbia County hopes to certify by the weekend.

And then the counties must audit their process, and then the state also must do that after. But the state deadline for final certification is Nov. 20.

“You can only work so many hours in a day before you have to take a break and rest, refresh and come back and do that,” Bailey said.

Bailey says a recount, even if approved Friday, wouldn’t be able to begin until at least late next week.

In a recount, only the race that’s being requested will be counted.

And remember, this voting system is still new, so these processes are all new for election officials.

“Let the process run its course. Let us do our work. Let us get the ballots counted,” Bailey said.

Both boards of elections for Columbia and Richmond counties are meeting right now to work through provisional and overseas ballots. They say they are waiting on the state’s direction for anything else.

