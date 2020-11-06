Advertisement

Latest ACC showdown: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) evades North Carolina Tar Heels's Storm Duck (29) as he runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) evades North Carolina Tar Heels's Storm Duck (29) as he runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The latest ACC showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame tops the conference weekend schedule with implications far beyond Saturday.

The winner has the upper hand on reaching the conference championship, playing for a title and advancing to the College Football Playoff. The loser is not out of the chase, but certainly has work to do.

The ACC’s only one-loss team in No. 11 Miami plays at North Carolina State on Saturday night. Virginia Tech could have a challenge on its hands when it hosts newly ranked No. 25 Liberty.

