Lakeside’s Breyanna Collins earns Heisman Scholarship

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The name Heisman has quite a bit of weight on a college football field. The Heisman Trust is a lot bigger than just college football, as the Trust is now selecting high school students for college scholarships.

One of the school winners is from our area: Breyanna Collins of Lakeside High School was awarded with a college scholarship from the Trust not only for her skills on the softball diamond, but her contributions to the community off the field. Most recently she helped volunteer with the Jared Williams campaign for district attorney and maintains a 4.0 GPA while duel enrolled at Augusta University.

“I was always taught school was first. And then sports and everything else so, I get my schoolwork done then I go in the field and I do what I have to do,” said Collins.

On and off the field Collins has been a shining example of how to be a student-athlete ambassador. Collins has more softball coming her way with scholarship offers to Savannah State, South Carolina State, and Benedict College. While her athletic career is important to her, it’s equally important to her to be a helpful part of the community.

“I noticed that people need help. There’s always somewhere that you can help out at. So when I’m not playing sports, I’m helping at my church, around the community with my friends with whatever they need me to do, their families, anything like that I just go.”

Collins plans to go into nursing once her athletic career comes to an end.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.