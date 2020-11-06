Advertisement

James Brown turkey giveaway sign-up scheduled Saturday

A Thanksgiving turkey
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you haven’t registered for the annual James Brown turkey giveaway, you’ve got another chance Saturday.

Registration is happening at the James Brown Arena, 601 Seventh St., from 9-11 a.m.

You need to bring a valid state ID and proof of residency and wear a mask. If you can’t make it Saturday, the final registration date is Nov. 14.

The turkey giveaway will take place Nov. 23.

