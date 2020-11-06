In these stressful times, local residents feeding the need for normalcy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A historic presidential election, a pandemic and just 2020 in general have been a lot to take on, and can cause anxiety for many people.

Experts say it can often lead to stress eating.

Even our local restaurants are taking notice.

Kourtney White says she’s no stranger to eating away her emotions.

“I would eat for no reason, but I didn’t realize what it was,” she said.

"It’s a comfort zone. I love good food, and for me, when I’m eating, I’m usually dancing, like I’m happy, I’m smiling.

“It kind of takes the worry away from things.”

In the midst of a pandemic and while urgently waiting to see who will be Americas next president, people are finding comfort in a warm meal.

At Fat Man’s Cafe, Havird Usry said things are really picking up, from take-outs to dine-ins and even catering.

“I think the last couple weeks, we have really seen a spike in business,” he said.

“I hope they keep counting votes for a few more weeks.”

Places like Metro Diner, Gary’s Burgers and Pineapple Ink Tavern are seeing a peak in sales, too.

And in comparison to business from the past few months, they say it’s nice to be able to get back to some kind of normalcy.

“All restaurant owners are still grinding through this whole process, so as much as you can, come out and support us,” Usry said.

