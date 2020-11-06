Graham donates $500K to Trump legal fight over vote counting

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sen. Lindsey Graham, who just won re-election in Tuesday’s election, said he is donating a half-million dollars to President Donald Trump’s legal fund.

In a message on his Facebook page, the senator wrote: “Let’s stand with President Trump. He stood for us.”

Graham said would donate the money Thursday night so “we will have the resources to fight.”

Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances , saying it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits in those states Thursday, when Trump still held a small edge in Georgia — though Biden was gaining on him as votes continued to be counted. The same was true in Pennsylvania, where Trump’s lead had slipped to about 18,000 votes — and the race appears destined to get tighter.

Some of the Trump team’s lawsuits only demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. A judge in Georgia dismissed the campaign’s suit there less than 12 hours after it was filed . And a Michigan judge dismissed a Trump lawsuit over whether enough GOP challengers had access to handling of absentee ballots.

