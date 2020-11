AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is holding another mobile market contactless food distribution today.

You’ll drive up in your car and then they’ll put boxes of food in your trunk.

Today’s distribution will be on Wylds Road right before you get to Augusta Mall.

They’ll be out there from 10 a.m. to noon.

