Family, friends express gratitude for Sharon Jones amphitheater

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of giving us her voice, the community soul singer Sharon Jones called home is giving something back to her.

“When she came back here, she was mostly right around here and fishing in the pond. This was her relaxation.”

Local musician Ryan Able describes his relationship with late soul singer Sharon Jones as kindred spirits.

“We both grew up in the church, we both sang a lot of gospel music, we had similar tastes in music. I loved her music. She loved, hearing me sing and we sang a couple of times just goofing around...,” Able said.

Jones' sister says Sharon always wanted a way to be remembered.

“She’d say ’when I go from here, I want somebody from where I’m at to at least put my name on a tree somewhere--have my name on a tree,” Willia Stringer, Jones' sister, said.

And she got more than a tree, she has a 600-seat amphitheater now named in her honor.

“This is an opportunity that North Augusta had and I’m excited that they took it to help the African American community because Sharon is being honored, and it’s put up in a place that hasn’t happened in this town before. And that’s a great thing...,” Able said.

Even though Jones traveled the world, they say she wanted to remember right here at home.

“She would have said, ‘Well, I did deserve it’ and then wink or something, and then completely be joking the entire time. She would be humbled. She would say, you know, 'this little girl from North Augusta from Augusta, Georgia, now they got this amphitheater named after me,” Able said.

“This is better than a tree *laughs* so much better than a tree,” Stringer said.

And there’s something else unique about the Sharon Jones amphitheater. There’s a huge tree growing right in the middle of it.

Her sister tells us they have plans to get the whole family together in the amphitheater soon to celebrate.

