Falcons cancel practice after staffer tests positive

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons canceled practice and worked virtually after a member of the football staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons said the move was “out of an abundance of caution” while contact tracing is used to determine if anyone else might have been exposed. The team expects to play Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Falcons already have experience in dealing with the league’s most intensive protocols.

The team worked virtually three days before an Oct. 18 game at Minnesota. The players were able to return to their suburban training facility the next day to complete their preparations.

