Advertisement

ESPN announces 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid virus

ESPN
ESPN(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Sports media giant ESPN is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.

The company says the cuts, which amount to about 10% of its employees, are due in large part to the pandemic. The company says the decision was made after exhausting other measures, such as furloughs and budget cuts.

In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled. ESPN says the cuts are not concentrated in any one area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia presidential count tightens in scan of last ballots
Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign
Augusta incumbent concedes in DA race as ballots are counted
Assistance needed to help find man missing since August
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted

Latest News

Three Columbia County schools play first GHSA flag football games
Lakeside’s Breyanna Collins earns Heisman Scholarship
Three Columbia County schools play first GHSA flag football games
AP source: Raiders fined, docked pick for COVID violations
Snedeker takes Houston Open lead; Johnson and fans return