ESPN announces 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid virus

(AP) - Sports media giant ESPN is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.

The company says the cuts, which amount to about 10% of its employees, are due in large part to the pandemic. The company says the decision was made after exhausting other measures, such as furloughs and budget cuts.

In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled. ESPN says the cuts are not concentrated in any one area.

