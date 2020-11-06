Downtown Augusta starts to see new growth as pandemic trolls on

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta is finally starting to shift back into recruiting mode, trying to bring in new businesses and fill those empty buildings.

Between new Mediterranean and Mexican restaurants, a florist, and apartments, it seems growth in our downtown area is finally starting to pick back up.

But the Downtown Development Authority says it wasn’t easy getting there. Any progress made by the authority was put on hold when COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

“We literally pivoted very quickly and went from recruitment to retention,” Margaret Woodard with the development authority said. “Our biggest worry was the statistics that came out at the beginning of the pandemic that said 30 to 35 percent of small businesses won’t survive.”

Despite those numbers, the DDA says only one business in downtown Augusta had to shut their doors. Another went to business on a social media platform.

But finally, they say the phone is starting to ring from eager new businesses once again.

“We’ve got a developer coming in town next week to look at doing an apartment project. 401 Greene Street has been purchased,” Woodard said. “Peach Contractors is working on the pale blue building at Ellis and 10th to get more downtown living.”

And business owners like Nader Khatib say it was that growth that drew them to the Garden City to begin with.

“I’ve noticed a lot of graffiti has been cleaned up, some of the windows have been fixed, and a lot of buildings are being renovated,” Khatib, owner of Laziza Mediterranean Grille, said.

His restaurant just opened its downtown location on Wednesday after two long years in the making.

“We hope to really bring the flavor. Bring more flavor downtown,” Khatib said.

And Woodard hopes that maybe some positive things may come from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, with people being sheltered in place, a lot of people started their own businesses,” she said. “There will be entrepreneurs that are ready to move and start a business.”

In addition to Laziza, we hear Taco-Cat, a new Mexican restaurant, and a florist are getting ready to open up shop. There are also several new housing projects in the works.

