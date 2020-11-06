Donate to Toys for Tots at local Honda Dealers

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bring Joy to Children Less Fortunate The Honda Dealers of the Carolinas join the U. S Marine Corps Reserve for the twelfth year in a row to help the Toys for Tots Foundation collect toys for children who are less fortunate.

As more families have less to spend at Christmas, now more than ever the Toys for Tots program need help. The goal for the Honda Dealers of the Carolinas is to support this program by filling up vehicles with new unwrapped toys.

Anyone can stop by their neighborhood Honda dealer and donate any new toy, large or small. The Honda Dealers of the Carolinas Association collectively represent 55 Honda dealers in North and South Carolina and one in Georgia.

The key is to make this an enjoyable Christmas for as many children in these communities as possible.

Last year, vehicles on each dealer’s showroom floor were generously filled. This year, the Honda Dealers of the Carolinas would like to fill even more Hondas with toys.

Join in supporting Toys for Tots by donating any new unwrapped toy at a local Honda Dealer of the Carolinas from November 9 through December 12, 2020.

For more information about how to donate, you can contact:

Donna Welker, Graham Oleson, (336) 740-5414or donna@grahamoleson.com

Sara Simon, Graham Oleson, (719)477-2013or ssimon@grahamoleson.com

Ryan Gneiting, Graham Oleson, (719)477-2043or ryan@grahamoleson.com

