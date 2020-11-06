Advertisement

Dates announced for annual Christmas in Hopelands event

Christmas in Hopelands will take place for most of December.
Christmas in Hopelands will take place for most of December.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will transform Hopelands Gardens with more than two miles of pathways and displays illuminated with more than 100,000 twinkling lights.

During the event from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-23 and 26-27, guests can stroll through gardens at 135 Dupree Place.

The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and the Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy.

Unlike in past years, the city of Aiken will not offer a shuttle service from Citizens Park. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch (100 Berrie Road SW) and the Green Boundary Club (780 Whiskey Road). Those parking at the Green Boundary Club will be assisted across Whiskey Road. Handicapped parking only will be available at the gardens' entrance.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and should practice social distancing.

It’s a free event, but there will be donation boxes throughout the gardens.

MORE | Aiken schedules tree-lighting, Christmas craft show

