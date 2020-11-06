Columbia County schools raises awareness of sexual abuse with new class

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia requires schools to conduct sexual abuse education classes every year for all students in kindergarten through 9th grade. Some Columbia County students will be taking those classes this month.

Columbia County parents were just sent home a letter about the Child Safety Matters Program, required in schools by a Senate bill. The program teaches kids about how to tell if someone is touching them inappropriately.

A post on a Columbia County parent’s social page collected about 100 comments, with a majority of parents happy the program is happening. Other parents who prefer to have those conversations at home with their child on their own can opt-out.

“91 percent of sexual abuse in childhood is done by someone they know. So, this is giving children a safe area around school, and with their peers and counselor to learn about this information.”

According to the CDC, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys face some sort of sexual abuse during their childhood. Augusta resident Suzettra Walker was one of them, and she went on to write a book for kids to help stop it. The book is titled “Don’t You Dare Touch Me There.”

“And it talks about touch boundaries, and how we have to teach our children that it’s okay to determine how they want to physically interact with others,” Walker said.

And Walker says she’s glad schools are making sure these conversations are had early, and other Columbia County parents agree.

“We do talk about sexual abuse and awareness at home,” Amber Bates, one Columbia County mom, said. “For this to be done at school as well, it helps increase that information, and that ability to communicate with others about this.”

We found some parents did prefer these types of conversations to happen at home, but the district says classes are age-appropriate.

“So, it’s the same awareness, same kind of information, but at the level where the student is to make it more age-appropriate,” Dr. Deborah Williams, associate superintendent for Columbia County schools said.

And there are options for parents if they still don’t feel comfortable.

“So, we want parents to have an opportunity to review the information, review the curriculum online, they can review it,” Williams said. “And then make the determination whether they want their child to participate.”

But speaking as a survivor, Walker says no matter what parents do: they shouldn’t wait to have the talk.

“At the end of the day, like I said, everyone’s an expert on their own child,” Walker said. “Just make sure that you are not trying to wait until they are ‘mature enough,’ because these children are having the conversation amongst themselves whether we’re aware of it or not.”

Parents will be notified by a letter sent home when their child’s courses will be available, along with all the information on deadlines to ask to view the course material or opt-out of the classes if they choose.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.