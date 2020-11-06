Broncos, Falcons continue attempts to revive seasons

(AP) - The Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons will each try to continue recoveries from slow starts in their Week 9 matchup. The Broncos have won three of their last four games following an 0-3 start.

The Falcons have won two of three under interim coach Raheem Morris following an 0-5 start that led to the firing of coach Dan Quinn.

Each team is coming off important wins. Drew Lock rallied Denver to a 31-30 win over the Chargers last week.

The Falcons beat the Panthers 25-17, finally showing the fourth-quarter poise that eluded the team early in the season.

