Broncos, Falcons continue attempts to revive seasons

Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons will each try to continue recoveries from slow starts in their Week 9 matchup. The Broncos have won three of their last four games following an 0-3 start.

The Falcons have won two of three under interim coach Raheem Morris following an 0-5 start that led to the firing of coach Dan Quinn.

Each team is coming off important wins. Drew Lock rallied Denver to a 31-30 win over the Chargers last week.

The Falcons beat the Panthers 25-17, finally showing the fourth-quarter poise that eluded the team early in the season.

