Biden takes the lead in Georgia, with votes still being counted

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - With Georgia votes still being counted, Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead over Republican President Donald Trump in the Peach State.

At 4:40 a.m., Biden had 2,449,371 votes compared to 2,448,454 for Trump.

On Tuesday night, Trump was ahead in Georgia in votes cast on Election Day, but as mail-in ballots started being tabulated, the direction began to change. The mail-in votes have been heavily Democratic, and many of the ones now being counted are from Democratic-leaning counties around Atlanta, giving momentum to Biden.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said just before 11 p.m. Thursday that 14,097 votes were still out.

Totals by county include:

Clayton County: 4,355

Cobb County: 700

Floyd County: 444

Forsyth County: 1,545

Gwinnett County: 4,800

Laurens County: 1,797

Taylor County: 456

In Gwinnett County, election officials say they may be counting through the weekend.

At a news conference Thursday, Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State’s Office said that regardless of what was left, state and county officials are determined to get things right.

“That’s the anticipation is we will continue to go through the process throughout the day and into the evening if necessary,” Sterling said.

But mostly, Sterling said, it would be important for elections officials around the state to be allowed to continue their jobs.

“These are 159 elections directors and employees who are here to the job of protecting democracy,” Sterling said. “When you go to talk to them, they think about that, they think about the votes of every person in this room and around the country. These people are not involved in voter fraud. These people are not involved in voter suppression. I’m telling you they’re doing their jobs every day. It is hard. And we are thankful to them for it and we’re going to work with them to make sure that every legal lawful ballot is counted.”

As vote counting continues in counties across Georgia, the state’s elections chief, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, says the focus is on accuracy.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said late Wednesday in a statement. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

Raffensperger said these security measures are in place to secure the vote and increase public confidence in the electoral process:

Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.

Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.

A state monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.

A precertification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Raffensperger was asked about the integrity and counting of the outstanding ballots.

“We’re saying that every legal ballot will be counted in Georgia because that’s our process,” Raffensperger said. “We follow state law.”

Meanwhile, Raffensperger singled out Richmond County as one of the counties that were current with absentee ballots as they began to be tabulated, but a large influx put them behind.

“The state election board gave the counties the authority that they could begin the process of scanning the absentee ballots, which is very helpful so I know that down to Muskogee County and Richmond County,” Raffensperger said. “They were really current with everything they had received, but then all of a sudden, we also had additional ballots come in on Monday and then Tuesday, so they’re being dropped in. So they had to, they had to scan those. And so they’ll be getting that as soon as they can, but it is a two-page ballot. It just takes longer to get those ready for the scanning process.”

