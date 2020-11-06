Advertisement

Augusta’s inaugural restaurant week kicks off today

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s first ever restaurant week begins today ahead of Masters week.

Twenty-four restaurants are teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA to raise money and boost the local economy.

Through the Nov. 15, restaurants will offer special deals, and there will be a line on your receipt asking for donations to the Boys & Girls Club.

