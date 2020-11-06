Augusta’s inaugural restaurant week kicks off today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s first ever restaurant week begins today ahead of Masters week.

Twenty-four restaurants are teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA to raise money and boost the local economy.

Through the Nov. 15, restaurants will offer special deals, and there will be a line on your receipt asking for donations to the Boys & Girls Club.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.