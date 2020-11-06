Advertisement

AP source: Raiders fined, docked pick for COVID violations

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) stands on the sideline near head coach Jon Gruden during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

A person familiar with the punishment says the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft pick has been stripped because of how the team handled Trent Brown’s positive coronavirus test last month.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. Yahoo first reported the punishments.

