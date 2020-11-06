11 total schools closed in Richmond County due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Langford Middle School is the latest school in the Richmond County School System to transition to at home-learning.

Effective tomorrow, November 7, the school will be closed until students return on November 30 following the Thanksgiving break. There is no impact on virtual learners.

Face to Face and virtual parents with students at the school who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122 for more information.

OTHER RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED AS OF NOV. 6:

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, which will reopen Nov. 9.

W.S. Hornsby Middle School, which will reopen on Nov. 9.

Jenkins-White Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 9.

Murphey Middle School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Freedom Park Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.

Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.

Terrace Manor Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 18.

Hornsby Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 19.

Laney High School will reopen on Nov. 19.

