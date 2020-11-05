Advertisement

UofSC Aiken offers free COVID-19 testing to Aiken community

FILE - A registered medical professional sorting a COVID-19 test at a testing site. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken and DHEC are partnering to provide free testing available to all UofSC Aiken students, faculty and staff, and the greater Aiken community.

Information about the testing site and guidelines are as follows:

Testing will begin on Friday, November 6

Testing will occur six days a week - Wednesday through Monday, every day from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Testing will take place in the parking lot of the Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, SC. This is a drive-through test site, and two lines are available.

No insurance card needed, but you do need a driver’s license or UofSC Aiken ID.

SC DHEC will provide trained staff to administer the test and follow all HIPAA guidelines and ensuing regulations.

SC DHEC will analyze and provide results of testing within 24-48 hours of testing

A pre-registration link is available for your convenience - rrtesting.com/uscaiken

