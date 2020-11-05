Runoff for Senate seat looking more like a possibility for Perdue, Ossoff

ATLANTA - Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue is near the threshold where a runoff against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff would be required with votes still being counted in Georgia.

Perdue was leading unofficial returns Thursday as he sought a second term.

But Ossoff still hoped to narrow the margin as absentee ballots continue to come in from Democratic-leaning areas.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

Perdue’s campaign manager said they’re ready “if overtime is required.”

Ossoff’s campaign manager Ellen Foster released the following statement:

“When a runoff is called and held in January, Georgians are going to send Jon to the Senate to defend their health care and put the interests of working families and small businesses ahead of corporate lobbyists. Georgians are sick and tired of the endless failure, incompetence, and corruption of Senator Perdue and Donald Trump.”

In Georgia, a candidate must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. More than 60,000 ballots in the state had yet to be counted.

There will already a runoff for Georgia’s other U.S. Senate seat.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has advanced to a runoff against Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock on Jan. 5. Loeffler defeated an opponent from her right flank in Rep. Doug Collins, who tweeted his concession late Tuesday.

“We are gonna continue to fight for communities safe, to make sure everyone lives their dreams. Fight with us to keep the Senate in Republican hands,” Loeffler told supporters Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Warnock told supporters: “They cannot lead us so they will seek to divide us. I submit to you that we are all we’ve got. So while they try to tear me down, I am going to be doing everything I can to lift the people of Georgia up.”

