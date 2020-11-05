Richmond County schools announce “WIFI on Wheels” schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourteen Richmond County School System (RCSS) buses will operate as mobile WIFI hotspots for students starting November 9.

These buses will be parked in neighborhoods Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to support student internet access. Students can connect to the internet using a personal or RCSS issued laptop, smartphone, or tablet within 500 feet of the bus.

Optimal internet performance and speed is within 400 feet.

The school system has also created Drive Up WIFI hotspots at every school parking lot for families to be able to conveniently access the internet at their neighborhood school.

The bus locations are:

Cedar Grove, 526 Richmond Hill Road, W, Augusta, 30906

Dogwood Terrace, Bolt Drive, Augusta, 30901

Regency Village, 2810 Thomas Lane, Augusta, 30906

The Creeks, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Augusta, 30904

*Magnolia Park, 2133 Vandivere Road, Augusta 30904

Carr Street, Near First Free Will Baptist Church, Augusta, 30904

Irwin Court, Oak Street (Everfaithful Baptist Church), Augusta, GA 30901

Travis Road and James Drive Intersection, Augusta, GA 30906

Augusta Manor, 3551 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, 30906

Butler Creek, 1850 Phinizy Road, Augusta, 30906

Castle Pines (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), 3866 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, 30906

Highview Manor, 3500 block of Highview Court, Augusta, 30906

Villa Marie Apartments, 3200 Deans Bridge, Augusta, 30906

Salem Arms, 2243 Rosier Road, Augusta, 30906

