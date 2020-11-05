Plans for Augusta veteran’s cemetery in discussion among commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forces United and former Augusta mayor Bob Young told the Augusta commission that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was looking at the project favorably.

The project looks to estimate a cost of $10 million through federal funding. The state would have to spend roughly $400,000 annually to maintain it.

The location on the table right now is the Old Gracewood Hospital property. The next expected update on the project can be expected between December 2020 and January 2021.

