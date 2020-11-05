Advertisement

New roundabout and other road projects could delay local drivers

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some roadwork projects in the next few days that could cause problems for drivers in the CSRA.

  • A new roundabout at Berckmans Road and Ingleside Drive is almost complete, Augusta officials say. Expect heavy impacts to traffic and long delays throughout the rest of this week. Drivers are highly encouraged to use alternate routes.
  • In Columbia County, expect delays from intermittent, temporary lane closures with a lane shift on Old Louisville Road between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road. The lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now through Saturday.
  • There will be a temporary closure of Old Belair Lane to all through traffic at Riley Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
  • Resurfacing will begin on Barton Chapel Road from Gordon Highway to Deans Bridge Road in Augusta from Nov. 9-13. Traffic controls will be in place, and motorists should expect delays.
MORE | Rapid school closures take toll on Richmond County families

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION 2020: After Biden takes Wisconsin, presidential race could hinge on Georgia
Augusta incumbent concedes in DA race as ballots are counted
No foul play suspected after father, son found dead in Graniteville
Arrest made in bizarre body in a barrel case in Edgefield County
Kids from 3 more Richmond County schools to learn from home

Latest News

What are the main problems with ballots in the CSRA?
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA
Runoff for Senate seat looking more like a possibility for Perdue, Ossoff
Health care fraud scheme draws federal prison term