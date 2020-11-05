New roundabout and other road projects could delay local drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some roadwork projects in the next few days that could cause problems for drivers in the CSRA.

A new roundabout at Berckmans Road and Ingleside Drive is almost complete, Augusta officials say. Expect heavy impacts to traffic and long delays throughout the rest of this week. Drivers are highly encouraged to use alternate routes.

In Columbia County, expect delays from intermittent, temporary lane closures with a lane shift on Old Louisville Road between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road. The lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now through Saturday.

There will be a temporary closure of Old Belair Lane to all through traffic at Riley Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.