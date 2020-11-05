Advertisement

New AU Health clinics bring services where the patients are

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia cut the ribbon for new clinics that are an effort to bring services to a wide variety of patients right in their neighborhoods.

“For all the people that don’t want to have to drive downtown, we are super accessible. We are right between Columbia County and downtown,” said Lance Danko, administrator for AU Health.

It’s the first dedicated space in the community for pediatric subspecialty services like CT scans, X-rays and MRIs all in one building.

The new center at 3722 Wheeler Road is already open and available for patients.

MORE | 634,000 meals and counting will go to CSRA families

“Anything from cardiac imaging to neurology studies — any of that can be done here,” Danko said.

One side of the building is a multispecialty pediatric center and the other side is an imaging center.

It’s an option to avoid going to the hospitals, providing a much smoother process to get you in and out.

“I think this is going to have a great impact. I think it’s going to take a lot of strain off of the hospitals to be able to come here,” Danko said.

AU Health officials say it’s all about providing outstanding care and expanding within the community.

“It’s just going where the people live, so we are in close proximity with easy accessibilities,” Danko said.

