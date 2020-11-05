Advertisement

More than 11,000 businesses apply for S.C. CARES ACT grant programs

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of small and minority businesses in South Carolina have applied for grant programs to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Administration announced on Wednesday that 11,217 applications were received for the S.C. CARES Act grant programs.

The programs award funds to small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.

MORE | Looking for employment? There are job fairs and openings this week

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our state’s economy and they were hit hard by the pandemic,” said McMaster. “We knew we had to quickly get them the help they need through an easily-accessible program, and I’m happy to say that the results have exceeded our expectations.”

The S.C. CARES Act allocated $40 million for the Minority and Small Business Program. Grant awards range from $2,500 to $25,000. The total number of applications submitted was 9,627 with a total requested amount of over $213 million.

The act allocated $25 million for the Nonprofit Program. Grant awards also range from $2,500 to $50,000. The total number of applications submitted was 1,590 with a total requested amount of nearly $76 million.

The applicants will be notified in early December if they received grant approval and the dollar amount of the grant.

Grant awards will be issued by mid-December.

