Laney Walker Farmers Market launches November opening

Bringing fresh food options to Augusta with new market
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The November opening of the Laney Walker Farmers Market will allow residents to shop for fresh produce, meat, and dairy from some of the most highly regarded farmers in the CSRA.

The market will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 starting at 4:30 p.m. at 850 Laney Walker Boulevard

This monthly market will also double SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent. This means double value on some of the freshest local fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, cheese, nuts and honey around town.

One in seven people in the CSRA are faced with chronic hunger every day and 54 percent of the community does not have access to healthy food options. So this market, brought to you by the American Heart Association of the CSRA, Augusta Locally Grown, and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development is open to all to provide options for residents in food desert areas.

