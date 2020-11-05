Advertisement

Invasive jellyfish off S.C. coast are big enough to damage boats

Australian spotted jellyfish sighted in Murrells Inlet. (Source: SCDNR/Chris Collins)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A species of jellyfish that can grow to the size of a beach ball has been spotted in Murrells Inlet.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared pictures of Australian spotted jellyfish that were seen in Murrells Inlet recently. There have also been sightings made in North Carolina.

The jellies can form “blooms” that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and can also damage boats and fishing gear.

The Australian spotted jellyfish are occasionally signed along the Atlantic coast. There was even a bloom spotted in the Broad River in 2017.

State officials are asking people to keep an eye out for the species and help federal researchers keep tabs on it by reporting any sightings by clicking here.

