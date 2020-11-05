Health care fraud scheme draws federal prison term

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man faces more than four years in federal prison for a scheme to bilk Medicare and Medicaid with fraudulent claims that could exceed $30,000.

Patrick Siado, 39, of Houston, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 51 months and ordered to pay $50,075 in restitution after being caught as part of a crackdown on telehealth scams.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in the case CSRA agencies helped investigate.

Prosecutors said he and co-conspirators hired people to solicit information and take DNA swabs from low-income and elderly residents.

Conspirators were paid $150 for each “patient,” and Siado would get an illegal kickback of $100 to $575 per test accepted for billing.

Each one typically generated a more than $30,000 Medicaid claim, according to prosecutors.

The federal Southern District of Georgia has charged 30 people and companies as part of a nationwide crackdown on fraudulent genetic testing and prescribing of orthotic braces and pain creams.

“We’re grateful for the work of law enforcement partners, especially the Augusta District Attorney’s Office and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, for their work in protecting the citizens and their public safety net,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a statement.

There are many losers in a case like this, including every taxpayer, said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of the FBI in Atlanta.

“In this case the biggest losers were the vulnerable low-income and elderly who are entitled to those funds,” Hacker said. “Along with our federal, state and local partners we are making it a priority to uncover this sort of abuse.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.