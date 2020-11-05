Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will be falling to the mid 50s as some clouds filter in tonight. Partly sunny skies expected during the day Friday as more moisture continues to build with flow off the Atlantic Ocean. We are still looking dry through Friday with highs in the mid 70s. High school football games look good to go with temps not too cool or hot and dry conditions.

A few showers look possible this weekend. It doesn’t look like it will be from a frontal passage, but rather Eta moving closer towards south Florida and a high pressure dome to our north pumping in moisture off the Atlantic.

Lows early Saturday are expected to be above average in the upper 50s and low 60s with cloudy skies. More clouds than sun are expected during the day Saturday and a few showers will be possible, but it doesn’t look like a wash out, so I would keep outdoor plans. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s. Winds could pick up a little bit Saturday and be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Sunday’s forecast looks similar to Saturday’s with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers will be possible again, but I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans. Rain totals across the area through Sunday look to stay below a quarter inch, so we are not expecting a lot of rain this weekend. Winds are looking to stay between 8-12 mph out of the northeast again on Sunday.

Rain chances look to go up by next week as Eta potentially enters the Gulf of Mexico and another frontal system moves in from the west. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.