Commission talks leadership concerns over Augusta Fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission got a formal presentation from the consulting group who conducted the review of the department.

Key highlights from that presentation sparked a heated discussion about the morale, complaints of overtime, and EMS transport concerns.

Commission leaders voted to accept and implement the recommendations the review suggested, which include hiring a HR specialist and examining why there’s been high turnover for the department.

This discussion comes after the commission voted last month to suspend ambulance services for one year. That decision has not gone into effect.

