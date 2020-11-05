Commission starts search for new utilities director
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has voted to start the hiring process for a new utilities director.
The position was previously held by the late Tom Wiedmeier, who passed away after contracting COVID-19 back in July.
The commission will begin the process by putting together a list of qualifications they want in a new director. The city human resources department will be handling this over the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.