Commission starts search for new utilities director

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has voted to start the hiring process for a new utilities director.

The position was previously held by the late Tom Wiedmeier, who passed away after contracting COVID-19 back in July.

The commission will begin the process by putting together a list of qualifications they want in a new director. The city human resources department will be handling this over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.