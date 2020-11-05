Assistance needed to help find man missing since August

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On October 10 around 7:03 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to a home at 1855 Essie McIntyre Blvd in reference to a missing person.

Deputies spoke with a woman, Robin Ellis, who told them her boyfriend Wilbur Hughes Jr. had left the home between Augusta 25 and 26, and had not been seen or heard from since.

Ellis told deputies she had tried to call Hughes but all calls went direct to his voicemail. She also said there was no activity on his Facebook account or contact with his immediate family.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this is an open investigation and if you have any information about Hughes or his whereabouts, to contact them at 706-821-1000.

