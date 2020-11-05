Advertisement

Ariz. boy, 3, scrapes knee then loses legs to rare bacterial infection

Beauden Baumkirschner, 3, scrapped his right knee during a bike ride on an October family vacation. He later developed an MRSA staph infection.
Beauden Baumkirschner, 3, scrapped his right knee during a bike ride on an October family vacation. He later developed an MRSA staph infection.(Source: Baumkirschner Family, KGTV via CNN)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - What was thought to be a minor scrape on a bike ride for a 3-year-old boy from Arizona turned into a rare staph infection that got so serious doctors had to amputate his legs.

The Baumkirschner family, including 3-year-old Beauden, went camping in San Diego in early October. While on a bike ride, the little boy fell and scrapped his right knee.

“He fell down, scratched his knee. Then, we put a antibacterial spray on it with a Band-Aid, and off we went,” said Beauden’s father, Brian Baumkirschner.

Beauden spent the next few hours riding bikes, running around and, at one point, playing in the dirt. Early in the evening, he said he didn’t feel well, but it wasn’t until the next morning that his parents knew anything was wrong.

The 3-year-old woke up with a fever, and over the next day, he became lethargic and started favoring his right leg. His parents rushed him to urgent care then to the children’s hospital. His father says his right knee was swelling up and turning purple.

“It started spreading up his legs, down his legs, in his arms, down to his hands,” he said.

Doctors eventually diagnosed Beauden with a MRSA staph infection. According to the CDC, MRSA stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a type of bacteria that is resistant to several antibiotics.

“They kept telling us that there was swelling. All of his extremities are shutting down,” Baumkirschner said.

Beauden had developed a complication: toxic shock syndrome. His little body started to shut down, his kidneys beginning to fail. He also developed sepsis.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare, you can’t do anything. You’re helpless,” Baumkirschner said.

Several leg surgeries to relieve the pressure helped save Beauden’s life, but on Monday, doctors had to amputate his legs below the knee.

His father is optimistic his son’s arms and hands can be saved. He says he’s just grateful Beauden is alive after their family vacation turned tragic.

“We’re still so numb. It’s just heartbreaking,” he said.

GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses. It has raised more than $20,000.

Doctors couldn’t pinpoint exactly when or where Beauden contracted the staph bacteria. The boy’s father says they told him similar serious staph infections are rare, and the hospital sees only a few cases every year.

Copyright 2020 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Biden speaks of confidence, unity as election count continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Though he has not yet reached the Electoral College threshold, Biden has received more than 71 million votes, the most in history.

National

GRAPHIC: Video, 911 calls released in Walter Wallace police killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The pair of police body cam videos shows police repeatedly yelling at Wallace to put a knife down and ordering bystanders to move.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police release body cam video of Wallace shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No charges have been filed against the officers involved.

National

Political protesters on both sides spill into streets as vote counting continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Trump campaign filed lawsuits over vote counts in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump backers converge on vote centers in Michigan, Arizona

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests came as the president repeatedly insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting.

Coronavirus

Parents sue Miss. school district over ban of daughter’s ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Roslyn Anderson, WLBT Staff
According to attorneys, the school district singled out the third grader and robbed her of her constitutional rights.

Coronavirus

Miss. school district sued over ban on 'Jesus Loves Me' face mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
According to attorneys, the school district singled out the third grader and robbed her of her constitutional rights.

News

Race for district attorney comes to end

Updated: 5 hours ago

National Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

Democrats' Senate drive halted by GOP; key races undecided

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats had a disappointing night in the battle for Senate control, but it was too soon for Republicans to take a victory lap Wednesday, although they brushed back multiple challengers to protect their now teetering majority.