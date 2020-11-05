After election lawsuit against Ga. dismissed, Richmond County clarifies absentee ballots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Chatham County lawsuit filed on behalf of President Donald Trump is alleging 53 ballots cast after the voting deadline we’re mixed in with valid ballots.

“I don’t really understand their allegations,” Chatham County Board of Elections member Tom Mahoney said. “I think they’re mistaken.”

That lawsuit was later dismissed by a superior court judge. The reasons are unknown.

But Richmond County elections director Lynn Bailey says Augusta’s election team takes special precautions to ensure no ballots cast after the deadline are accidentally counted.

“We only have on the premises, there in the building, the ballots that are going to count,” Bailey said. “Any ballots that are received after 7 p.m. on election night never make it to the tabulation center.”

She says ballot boxes are emptied and locked promptly at 7 p.m. and the mail on election day was also delivered by the 7 p.m. deadline.

Any ballots received after the polls closed were rejected and didn’t even make it into the tabulation building.

“We’ll send all those voters a letter telling them that we had to reject their ballot because it was received too late,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, Georgia is becoming a key state in determining the outcome of this election.

The Secretary of State’s office saying they’ll take their time to make sure every vote counts.

“This is a long process, but I think all of us would agree that having an accurate count is much more vital -- an accurate and fair count is much more vital -- than having a fast count,” Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State’s office said.

All of these votes still need to be certified before they’re official.

Lynn Bailey says the Richmond County Board of Elections is hoping to get that done sometime next week.

Voters have until Friday to cure those provisional ballots if there were any mistakes.

Military votes are also accepted until Friday as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

