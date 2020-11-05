Adoption rates fizzle as pandemic presses on South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Adoption numbers in South Carolina are the lowest in five years, but one couple in Aiken who says their blended family is nothing short of a blessing.

November is National Adoption Month in South Carolina, and because of the pandemic, social services says fewer kids are finding their forever homes.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says they are working hard to help families and children across the state. The pandemic is making it harder than ever to adopt right now.

This year’s focus is sibling groups. That’s something one Aiken family knows about.

“My brother and I, one of the things that we dealt with was being told that we were going to be separated and never see each other again.”

Chris and Tiffany Garland are parents to five children, two biological and three adopted.

“It blesses you in a way that you wouldn’t even know until it happens,” Garland said.

In South Carolina, the pandemic halted the adoption process.

“One of the biggest challenges that we’ve faced here at the DSS was the closure of the family courts. That had a ripple effect on a variety of programs and services,” Connelly-Anne Ragley with DSS said.

Last year was the highest number of adoptions in the last five years for South Carolina. Then turn around this year and it’s the lowest.

“Imagine if the pandemic didn’t happen. I think you would see that number more in line with where we were last year as far as the number of adoptions completed,” Ragley said.

DSS says they have about 154 children who need homes still and keeping these siblings together is crucial.

“It blew me away how many sibling groups would be separated. Just families torn apart just because people would say I just want one kid. I can’t handle three kids,” Ragley said.

The Garland’s say they aren’t even close to finished adopting.

“We’re not done. People think we’re crazy and we’re ok with that. It’s a little bit of a zoo around here with five kids but we are looking to adopt one more little girl,” they said.

Next week, there’s a drive-by event in Columbia County for adoptive families to help celebrate and raise awareness about the need for these adoptions.

