Three more Richmond County schools to learn from home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A total of ten Richmond County schools are currently learning from home due to increased coronavirus activity.

Effective Wednesday, students of the following schools will learn from home:

Terrace Manor Elementary School will reopen on November 18, 2020.

Number of students on quarantine - 54

Number of students confirmed positive - 0

Number of staff on quarantine - 11

Number of staff confirmed positive - 1

Hornsby Elementary School will reopen on November 19, 2020.

Number of students on quarantine - 11

Number of students confirmed positive - 1

Number of staff on quarantine - 8

Number of staff confirmed positive - 0

Laney High School will reopen on November 19, 2020.

Number of students on quarantine - 43

Number of students confirmed positive - 0

Number of staff on quarantine - 6

Number of staff confirmed positive - 1

OTHER RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED AS OF NOV. 4

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, which will reopen Nov. 9.

W.S. Hornsby Middle School, which will reopen on Nov. 9.

Jenkins-White Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 9.

Murphey Middle Schools, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Freedom Park Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.

Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.

