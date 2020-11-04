Sen. Lindsey Graham defeats Jaime Harrison for fourth term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate in his closely-watched and expensive race.

The Associated Press says Graham has dispatched former South Carolina Democratic Party and Democratic National Committee associate chairman Jaime Harrison.

Graham’s race, which was largely sought to be an easy victory by election prognosticators, became surprisingly competitive in the final weeks of the race.

The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election watchdog group, had the South Carolina Senate race rated as a “likely Republican” victory until October, when the race shifted, in their opinion, to a “toss-up.”

The addition of Harrison’s fundraising apparatus also made the race more competitive as the political newcomer was able to raise a record-breaking $50+ million during the third quarter.

Still, despite the money advantage, Harrison was unable to break through Graham’s experience as a three-term senator.

Graham counted on that experience during the campaign when the death of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg thrust his chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee into the spotlight.

Despite saying that his own words should be used against him in 2018 when he pledged not to push through a Supreme Court nominee during an election year, Graham marched forward with the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett was easily confirmed to the seat after a brief Judiciary Committee hearing.

