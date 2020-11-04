Richmond County votes boost DA challenger, but some ballots still uncounted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While a victor hasn’t been declared yet in the Augusta-area district attorney’s race, one of the candidates has won more than 50 percent of the votes.

That might normally be enough to declare him the winner, but some ballots are still being counted today.

Still, Jared T. Williams posted a Facebook photo of a desk nameplate featuring his name and the title “District Attorney.”

Nearly 1,700 votes separate incumbent Republican DA Natalie Paine from Williams, the Democratic challenger seeking to become top prosecutor in Richmond, Burke and Columbia counties.

Williams was helped by a strong showing in the biggest of those counties.

In Richmond County, Williams had 56,523 votes, compared to Paine’s 28,594. But Paine got a higher percentage of votes in the other counties — 52,407 votes in Columbia County compared to 26,764 for Williams, and 5,238 votes in Burke County compared to 4,664 for Williams.

This morning, Columbia County election staff members were still counting absentee, provisional and military ballots. While Richmond County was a little further ahead, Burke County election workers had lots of votes to count, including mail-in ballots.

In his Facebook post the day after the election, Williams wrote:

“We want to first give the glory to God! We have fought hard, worked hard, and prayed hard to get here. We have spoken with election officials in all 3 counties. While it will take time for results to be certified by each county, we are confident our lead will hold. We look forward to bringing the change this community seeks and are so very humbled by your confidence and trust!”

After serving as a prosecutor in the DA’s office for several years, Paine was appointed district attorney in 2017 when DA Ashley Wright was selected as a judge. Paine ran for the office in 2018.

Williams is a former assistant district attorney, special assistant district attorney and trial attorney at a private law firm, according to a candidate profile.

