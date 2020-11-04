Repairs will mean boil advisory for some Aiken water customers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department turned off the water main supplying about 85 customers turned off to make repairs.
Affected customers include:
- All homes on Deerwood Drive between Huntsman Drive and Fawnwood East and West to include the businesses in the Country Square Center at Huntsman Drive and Hitchcock Parkway.
- Homes on Cherry Hills Drive between Deerwood Drive and Inwood Drive.
- All homes on Inwood Drive.
- All homes on Buckhead Court.
- Homes on Troon Way between Inwood Drive and Deerwood Drive.
Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil advisory will be in effect for the impacted residents, the city said.
