Repairs will mean boil advisory for some Aiken water customers

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department turned off the water main supplying about 85 customers turned off to make repairs.

Affected customers include:

All homes on Deerwood Drive between Huntsman Drive and Fawnwood East and West to include the businesses in the Country Square Center at Huntsman Drive and Hitchcock Parkway.

Homes on Cherry Hills Drive between Deerwood Drive and Inwood Drive.

All homes on Inwood Drive.

All homes on Buckhead Court.

Homes on Troon Way between Inwood Drive and Deerwood Drive.

Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil advisory will be in effect for the impacted residents, the city said.

