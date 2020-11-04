Panthers ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey plays vs. Chiefs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule is “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after going through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2.

McCaffrey has missed the last six games with a high ankle sprain. He’s still listed as designated to return from injured reserve, which means he wasn’t given an injury designation after practice.

However, Rhule was pleased with how McCaffrey practiced. Rhule said “Christian looked good” and “looked sharp” at practice.

