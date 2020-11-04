Original DA in Arbery slaying case loses re-election bid
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters have ousted the district attorney who oversaw the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA Jackie Johnson lost re-election by about 4 percent.
She initially oversaw the case into Arbery’s death after he was shot and killed near Brunswick in February.
Johnson then recused herself from the case.
Three men — father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael as well as William “Roddie” Bryan — are charged with felony murder in Arbery’s slaying. The McMichaels claimed they thought Arbery was a burglar.
In August, all three pleaded not guilty.
Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.
