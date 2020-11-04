Advertisement

Original DA in Arbery slaying case loses re-election bid

Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters have ousted the district attorney who oversaw the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA Jackie Johnson lost re-election by about 4 percent.

She initially oversaw the case into Arbery’s death after he was shot and killed near Brunswick in February.

Johnson then recused herself from the case.

Three men — father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael as well as William “Roddie” Bryan — are charged with felony murder in Arbery’s slaying. The McMichaels claimed they thought Arbery was a burglar.

In August, all three pleaded not guilty.

Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

