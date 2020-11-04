Orangeburg County crash kills driver of tractor-trailer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-rig driver died at the scene of a crash when the truck overturned Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The agency said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. at mile marker 99 of southbound Interstate 95 east of Orangeburg.

The 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer left the left side of the roadway, went into the median and overturned, according to the agency.

The driver’s name was not available.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.