Orangeburg County crash kills driver of tractor-trailer
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-rig driver died at the scene of a crash when the truck overturned Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The agency said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. at mile marker 99 of southbound Interstate 95 east of Orangeburg.
The 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer left the left side of the roadway, went into the median and overturned, according to the agency.
The driver’s name was not available.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.